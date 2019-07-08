How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Technology and health care companies drove stocks lower for a second straight day Monday as investors tried to gauge the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.

A strong U.S. jobs report Friday dimmed investors' expectations that the Fed would cut its benchmark interest rate by as much as half a percentage point later this month. Many investors still expect a quarter-point cut.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 14.46 points, or 0.5%, to 2,975.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 115.98 points, or 0.4%, to 26,806.14.

The Nasdaq composite lost 63.41 points, or 0.8%, to 8,098.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 14.24 points, or 0.9%, to 1,561.39.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 469.10 points, or 18.7%.

The Dow is up 3,478.68 points, or 14.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,463.10 points, or 22.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 212.83 points, or 15.8%.