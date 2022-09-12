How major US stock indexes fared Monday 9/12/2022

Stocks rose again on Wall Street ahead of a high-stakes report that will hopefully show inflation hammered the economy less hard last month.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% Monday, while gains for tech companies pushed the Nasdaq up a bit more. Traders are making their final moves before a report on Tuesday that’s expected to show inflation slowed again during August. It likely won’t change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is preparing for another hefty hike to interest rates next week. A continued slowdown in inflation would give the Fed more of a chance of avoiding a scarring recession.