How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, pushing major indexes to more record highs.
A batch of solid economic data injected more optimism into markets a day after the U.S. and China signed an initial trade deal. Technology companies powered the market's gains as investors mostly focused on a mixed batch of corporate earnings reports.
Thursday:
The S&P 500 index climbed 27.52 points, or 0.8%, to 3,316.81, a record.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.42 points, or 0.9%, to 29,297.64, a record.
The Nasdaq gained 98.44 points, or 1.1%, to 9,357.13, a record.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 22.82 points, or 1.4%, to 1,705.22.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 51.46 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is up 473.87 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 178.27 points, or 1.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 47.57 points, or 2.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 86.03 points, or 2.7%.
The Dow is up 759.20 points, or 2.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 384.53 points, or 4.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 36.75 points, or 2.2%.