How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed lower Thursday after another slide in technology companies led a broad sell-off on Wall Street.

The sell-off, which lost some of its strength toward the late afternoon, came a day after the Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates at nearly zero for years to support the wheezing economy.

Analysts said the Fed’s somber assessment of the economy and diminishing odds that Congress will provide more financial relief may be weighing on stocks.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 28.48 points, or 0.8%, to 3,357.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 130.40 points, or 0.5%, to 27,901.98.

The Nasdaq composite slid 140.19 points, or 1.3%, to 10,910.28.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 9.73 points, or 0.6%, to 1,542.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.04 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 236.34 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 56.73 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 45.33 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 126.23 points, or 3.9%.

The Dow is down 636.46 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,937.67 points, or 21.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 125.87 points, or 7.5%.