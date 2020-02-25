How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks slumped and bond prices soared for the second day in a row Tuesday as fears spread that the widening virus outbreak will put the brakes on the global economy.

Investors plowed money into bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to a record low. The losses came a day after the market's biggest drop in two years.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 97.68 points, or 3%, to 3,128.21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 879.44 points, or 3.2%, to 27,081.36.

The Nasdaq lost 255.67 points, or 2.8%, to 8,965.61.

The Russell 200 index of smaller company stocks dropped 56.21 points, or 3.5%, to 1,571.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 209.54 points, or 6.3%.

The Dow is down 1,911.05 points, or 6.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 610.98 points, or 6.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 106.71 points, or 6.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 102.57 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is down 1,457.08 points, or 5.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 6.99 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 96.57 points, or 5.8%.