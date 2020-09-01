How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after wrapping up their fifth monthly gain in a row.
The latest gains added to a string of milestones for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite, nudging both indexes to all-time highs.
Technology companies were once again a standout, outweighing losses in health care and elsewhere in the market.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 gained 26.34 points, or 0.8%, to 3,526.65.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215.61 points, or 0.8%, to 28,645.66.
The Nasdaq composite added 164.21 points, or 1.4%, to 11,939.67.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 16.71 points, or 1.1%, to 1,578.58.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 18.64 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is down 8.21 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 244.03 points, or 2.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 0.24 points, or less than 0.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 295.87 points, or 9.2%.
The Dow is up 107.22 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,967.06 points, or 33.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 89.89 points, or 5.4%.