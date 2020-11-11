How the Dow and other stock indexes fared on Wednesday

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday, helped by big technology stocks, but news of tighter restrictions in New York State helped dent an earlier rally.

The S&P 500 closed up or 0.8% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite rose by 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was dragged lower in part by American Express and Walt Disney, two stocks that shot up this week after news of a potentially successful vaccine sent travel, entertainment and tourism companies surging.

The Dow declined shortly after news crossed that New York would put restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms as COVID-19 infections rose in the state.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 27.13 points, or 0.8%, to 3,572.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 23.29 points, or 0.1%, to 29,397.63.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 232.57, or 2%, to 11,786.43

The Russell 2000 small-cap index fell 0.07 point to 1,736.94

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 63.22 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 1,074.23 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 108.80 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 92.78 points, or 5.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 341.88 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is up 859.19 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,813.83 points, or 31.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 68.47 points, or 4.1%.