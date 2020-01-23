Huntington Bancshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $317 million.

The bank, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.15 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.41 billion, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.67 billion.

Huntington Bancshares shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 3%. The stock has climbed nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

