Huron Consulting: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $208.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $205.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202.1 million.

Huron Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $835 million to $855 million.

Huron Consulting shares have fallen 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $38.24, a drop of 42% in the last 12 months.

