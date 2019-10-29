IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) _ IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $4.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $4 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $18.7 million.

The company's shares closed at 12 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 23 cents.

