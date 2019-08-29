IF Bancorp: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) _ IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Thursday reported net income of $1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Watseka, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The savings and loan holding company posted revenue of $8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.6 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $22 million.

IF Bancorp shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.70, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.

