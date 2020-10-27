Idex: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $103.8 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products posted revenue of $581.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $563.5 million.

Idex shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $186, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

