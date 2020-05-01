ImmunoGen: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.5 million.

ImmunoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $60 million to $65 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.08. A year ago, they were trading at $2.51.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMGN