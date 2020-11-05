Impac Mortgage: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.6 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The mortgage and warehouse lending company posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.78. A year ago, they were trading at $7.61.

