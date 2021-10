YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) _ InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $44.7 million.

The Yokneam, Israel-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 55 cents per share.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices posted revenue of $94.2 million in the period.

InMode expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.91 to $1.93 per share, with revenue in the range of $343 million to $347 million.

