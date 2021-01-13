Indian partying hotspot Goa counts losses, braces for change VINEETA DEEPAK, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 2:15 a.m.
Seema Rajgarh, 37, hawks jewelry made of beads and stones on nearly deserted Utorda beach in South Goa, India,, Dec.16, 2020. On good days during the holiday season, the mother of three girls, the youngest not yet two years old, said she used to make 2,000 rupees ( $27). Now, times are bleak. "Some days, I make barely 200 rupees ($2.7), not enough to even buy milk and food for my children," she said. "This virus has devastated our lives," Rajgarh said.
Designer Suman Bhat browses through a display of her collections at Panjim in Goa, India, Dec.24, 2020.
Sitting at home last summer during the lockdown, Bhat, whose luxury label "Lola by SumanB'' with its flowing drape silhouettes is popular among Bollywood celebrities, struggled over whether to shut down her flagship brand store in Goa's capital Panjim or wait out the slump in sales. Bhat managed to retain her workers but had to give up her beloved retail space, moving to a less costly location in August. Bhat says her workers are exhausted by the new routines of sanitizing, testing and worry. With the pandemic's end still not in sight, the future remains uncertain.
A view of the Morjim beach on the Arabian Sea coast during sunset at Goa, India, Dec.8, 2020. This holiday season in this Indian party hotspot, few visitors are enjoying its celebrated sunsets.
Empty shacks at the Morjim beach on the Arabian Sea coast at night in Goa, India, Dec.8, 2020. Along the popular beaches in North Goa from Candolim to Calangute to Morjim, many landmark coffee shops, tattoo parlors and shack bars with sunbeds have shut permanently. Nightlife in many popular party hubs has died.
A man wearing a mask walks past a mural near the Candolim beach on the Arabian Sea coast in Goa, India, Dec.11, 2020.
One of the shut down bars near the Candolim beach on the Arabian Sea coast in Goa, India, Dec.11, 2020.
A poster outside a primary health center urges people to support those impacted by COVID-19 at Candolim in Goa, India, Dec.11, 2020.
GOA, India (AP) — The sun’s golden rays fall on Goa’s smooth, sandy beaches every evening, magical as ever but strangely quiet and lonely. This holiday season, few visitors are enjoying the celebrated sunsets in the Indian party hotspot.
The unspoken fear of the coronavirus is sapping Goa’s vibrant beach shacks and noisy bars of their lifeblood.