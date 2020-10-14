Infosys: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BANGALORE, India (AP) _ Infosys Ltd. (INFY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $653 million.

The Bangalore, India-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The business consulting services provider posted revenue of $3.31 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.23 billion.

Infosys shares have risen 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INFY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INFY