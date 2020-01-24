Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jan. 27

Arcuits Biotherapeutics - Westlake Village, Calif., 7.8 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Goldman Sachs/Cowen. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ARQT. Business: Phase 3 biotech developing topical therapies for common skin diseases.

Avadim Health - Asheville, N.C., 5 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by Raymond James/SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Proposed Nasdaq symbol AHI. Business: Develops and sells topical products for immune, muscular and skin health.

Black Diamond Therapeutics - Cambridge, Mass., 8.9 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by JP Morgan/Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BDTX. Business: Phase 1 ready biotech developing targeting kinase inhibitors for solid tumors.

Gores Holdings IV - Beverly Hills, Calif., 40 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Deutsche Bank/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GHIVU. Business: Fourth blank check company formed by The Gores Group.

One Medical - San Francisco, 17.5 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by JP Morgan/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ONEM. Business: Operates 77 membership-based health clinics under the One Medical brand.

Reyonlds Consumer Products - 47.2 million shares, priced $25-$28, managed by Credit Suisse/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol REYN. Business: Leading provider of household and kitchen products.

SCVX Corp.- Washington, 20 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE symbol SCVX.U. Business: Blank check company led by industry veterans targeting the cybersecurity sector.