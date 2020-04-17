Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of April 20

China Liberal Education Holdings - Beijing, China, 1.3 million shares, priced at $6, managed by Boustead Securities.Proposed Nasdaq symbol CLEU. Business: Provides educational and consultibng services to students and companies in China.