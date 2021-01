NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Agrify - Burlington, Mass., 2.8 million shares, priced $8-$10, managed by Maxim Group LLC/Roth Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol AGFY. Business: Provides turnkey indoor farming solutions.

Home Point Capital - Ann Arbor, Mich., 12.5 million shares, priced $19-$21, managed by Goldman Sachs/Wells Fargo Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HMPT. Business: Wholesale residential mortgage producer and servicer.

Muliang Viagoo Technology - Shanghai, China, 10 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Boustead Securities. Business: Chinese manufacturer and distributor of organic fertilizer and agricultural products.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics - Raritan, N.J., 70 million shares, pried $20-$23, managed by JP Morgan/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol OCDX. Business: Carly-backed global provider of in vitro diagnostic products.

Qualtrics International - Provo, Utah, 49.2 millions shares, priced $22-$26, managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol XM. Business: Management software provider being spun out of SAP.

Shoals Technologies Group - Portland, Tenn., 50 million shares, priced $19-$21, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SHLS. Business: Leading US provider of electrical balance-of-system products for solar projects.

Southeastern Grocers - Jacksonville, Fla., 8.9 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by BofA Securities/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE SEGR. Business: Southeastern US supermarket chain operating under Winn-Dixie banner.

Vinci Partners Investments - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 13.9 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by JP Morgan/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol VINP. Business: Alternative asset manager in Brazil.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services - Haifa, Israel, 17.5 million shares, priced $16-$19, managed by Citi/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE symbol ZIM. Business: Israeli container shipping company with over 320K TEU capacity.