Inseego: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $8.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $62.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Inseego said it expects revenue in the range of $48 million to $55 million.

Inseego shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.31, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.

