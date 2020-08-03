Intrepid Potash: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $8.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $46.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $37.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 94 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.68.

