Investar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.3 million.

The bank, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The holding company for Investar Bank posted revenue of $27.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.2 million.

Investar shares have declined 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.60, a fall of 42% in the last 12 months.

