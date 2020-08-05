Ionis Pharmaceuticals: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32 million in its second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $146 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.8 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares have fallen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 4.5% in the last 12 months.

