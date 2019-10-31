Ironwood: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $20.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $131.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96 million.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $420 million.

Ironwood shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

