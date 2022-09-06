Israeli president evokes horrors, ties at German parliament KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press Sep. 6, 2022 Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 10:25 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, his wife Michal Herzog, 3rd left, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, 2nd right, and Deputy director of the Holocaust memorial Ulrich Baumann, 2nd left, talk together after a wreath laying ceremony at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Christoph Soeder/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Christoph Soeder/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Christoph Soeder/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Israeli President Isaac Herzog has addressed Germany’s parliament about atrocities committed during the Third Reich. But Herzog did use his speech Tuesday at the Bundestag to praise the close and friendly relations that have emerged between the two countries since the end of the Holocaust. Six million European Jews were murdered by Germany’s Nazis and their henchmen during World War II. Christoph Soeder/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Wreaths are seen at the Holocaust memorial before the arrival of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to a wreath laying ceremony in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Christoph Soeder/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog, right, embarances German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as he receives standing ovations after his speech at the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Left are German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivers a speech at the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Michael Kappeler/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog receives standing ovations after his speech at the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog, center, arrives with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, Parliament President Baerbel Bas, right, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, background right, for a speech at the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog, center at the podium, delivers a speech at the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Christoph Soeder/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog, right, embarances German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as he receives standing ovations after his speech at the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Michael Kappeler/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog adjusts a skullcap as he delivers a speech at the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivers a speech at the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
BERLIN (AP) — Israel's president addressed Germany's parliament on Tuesday about atrocities committed during the Third Reich, while at the same time praising the close and friendly relations that have emerged between the two countries since the end of the Holocaust.
Six million European Jews were murdered by Germany's Nazis and their henchmen during World War II.
Written By
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER