Iteris: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $413,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The vehicle detection and traffic control company posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.09. A year ago, they were trading at $5.53.

