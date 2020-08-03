Itron: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) _ Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $62.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $509.6 million in the period.

Itron shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $71.41, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRI