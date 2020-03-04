J.Jill: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) _ J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $38.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The retailer of women's clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $168.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $128.6 million, or $2.94 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $691.3 million.

J.Jill expects full-year earnings in the range of 10 cents to 14 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at 87 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $5.95.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JILL