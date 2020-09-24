Jabil: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $67.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $7.3 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.9 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $27.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.7 billion to $7.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $7.05 billion.

Jabil shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has increased 3% in the last 12 months.

