JinkoSolar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SHANGRAO, China (AP) _ JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $45 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 93 cents.

The solar power product maker posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, JinkoSolar said it expects revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.3 billion.

JinkoSolar shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JKS