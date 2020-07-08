Just Energy: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) _ Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $105 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The natural gas and electricity retailer posted revenue of $503.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $232.8 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

The company's shares closed at 46 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.18.

