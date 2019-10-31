KKR Real Estate: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $23.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $28.6 million in the period.

KKR Real Estate shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has remained stable over the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KREF