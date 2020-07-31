KVH: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) _ KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Middletown, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The maker of mobile communication and navigation equipment posted revenue of $36.9 million in the period.

KVH shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

