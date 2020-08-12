Kamada: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) _ Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 9 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $33.1 million in the period.

Kamada expects full-year revenue in the range of $132 million to $137 million.

Kamada shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 55% in the last 12 months.

