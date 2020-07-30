Kansas City Life: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $17 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.75.

The insurance company posted revenue of $146.8 million in the period.

Kansas City Life shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KCLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KCLI