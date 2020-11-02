Karyopharm Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Monday reported a loss of $53.5 million in its third quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 73 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.4 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.50, a climb of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KPTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KPTI