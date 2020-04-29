Kearny: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) _ Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.

The Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share.

The holding company for Kearny Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $65 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $43.8 million.

Kearny shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.19, a decrease of 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRNY