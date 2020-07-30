Kirby: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $25 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 42 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $541.2 million in the period.

Kirby shares have decreased 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 41% in the last 12 months.

