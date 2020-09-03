Korn/Ferry: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $30.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $346.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $344.1 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.4 million.

Korn/Ferry shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18% in the last 12 months.

