Korn/Ferry: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $528 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $515.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $499.8 million.

Korn/Ferry shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $31.72, a fall of 32% in the last 12 months.

