Moscow court orders Kremlin foe Navalny to prison DARIA LITVINOVA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 12:30 p.m.
1 of10 In this handout photo provided by Moscow City Court Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in the cage during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Moscow City Court via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 In this handout photo provided by Moscow City Court Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny holds a document standing in the cage during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Moscow City Court via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia arrives to attend a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny is an anti-corruption investigator who is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, faces a court hearing that could end with him being sent to prison for years. Viktor Berezkin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 In this handout photo provided by Moscow City Court Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny talks to his lawyers standing in the cage during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Moscow City Court via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 In this handout photo provided by Moscow City Court Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny talks to one of his lawyers, left, while standing in the cage during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Moscow City Court via AP) AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Police officers stand guard during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny is an anti-corruption investigator who is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, faces a court hearing that could end with him being sent to prison for years. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Police officers detain a young man during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny is an anti-corruption investigator who is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, faces a court hearing that could end with him being sent to prison for years. Denis Kaminev/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Police officers stand guard during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny is an anti-corruption investigator who is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, faces a court hearing that could end with him being sent to prison for years. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Police officers stand guard during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny is an anti-corruption investigator who is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, faces a court hearing that could end with him being sent to prison for years. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 A police officer stands guard next to a building where a court will consider a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Denis Kaminev/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning.
Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission.
Written By
DARIA LITVINOVA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV