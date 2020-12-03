Kroger: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $631 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $29.72 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.98 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.35 per share.

Kroger shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 14%. The stock has climbed 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KR