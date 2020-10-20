https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/LCNB-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15662663.php
LCNB: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) _ LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $4.3 million.
The Lebanon, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 33 cents per share.
The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $19.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.8 million, topping Street forecasts.
LCNB shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.06, a drop of 22% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCNB
View Comments