LSC Communications: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ LSC Communications (LKSDQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $63 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.86. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were 46 cents per share.

The print and print-related services provider posted revenue of $532 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 7 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.14.

