Landmark Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) _ Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Manhattan, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 71 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $13.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.7 million, or $2.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $46.2 million.

Landmark Bancorp shares have risen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.21, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LARK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LARK