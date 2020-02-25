Lantheus Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.

The North Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $89.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.7 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $347.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Lantheus Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 27 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $89 million to $91 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.34 to $1.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $384 million to $390 million.

Lantheus Holdings shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 33% in the last 12 months.

