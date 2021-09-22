Leaf peepers urged to respect nature, hospitality workers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Fall visitors to New Hampshire are being asked to keep their tempers in check and their trash off the ground during their leaf peeping trips this year.
With interest in outdoor recreation on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic, state tourism officials last year launched a “Leave No Trace” campaign to remind visitors not to sully the state's natural resources. This year, they added a new message — “Don't Take New Hampshire for Granite” — to encourage visitors to be understanding about rules and respectful of other people and property.