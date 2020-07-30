Lexicon: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $69.1 million in its second quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.74. A year ago, they were trading at $1.69.

