Limbach Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The company posted revenue of $163.9 million in the period.

Limbach Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $600 million.

Limbach Holdings shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 93% in the last 12 months.

